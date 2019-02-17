× Snow, significantly cooler temperatures arrive Sunday

DENVER — Sunday will start off on a quiet note across Colorado with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only make it into the low 30s in the afternoon as the next storm system moves into the state.

Snow will start by midday in the high country, sliding into the Front Range by the afternoon. Snow will continue in the Denver area through the evening and overnight hours, lingering into the Monday morning commute.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for the Monday morning drive, as accumulated snow and significantly cooler temperatures can be expected.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits for the morning hours, with wind chills well below zero.

A few isolated snow showers will linger Monday afternoon and Tuesday as temperatures stay in the 20s.

Snowfall totals will range from a trace up to 4 inches across the Front Range, with 3 to 6 inches possible for the foothills.

Localized higher amounts will be possible, especially for portions of Jefferson, Boulder and Douglas counties.

Sunshine and drier weather will return by Wednesday, as highs struggle to reach above freezing.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the 30s. An additional shot of snow will return to the Front Range on Friday, but minimal impacts are expected at this time.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.