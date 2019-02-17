One person shot during dispute between neighbors at Eaglecrest High School

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One person was shot during a dispute between neighbors on Sunday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened between Eaglecrest High School and Thunder Ridge Middle School off South Picadilly Street just before 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The sheriff’s office said one person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and a suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said there had been a long-running dispute between the neighbors, and that the suspect called 911 to say what happened and turned himself in.

