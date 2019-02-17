Grocery store could be coming to ‘food desert’ neighborhood in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Huge changes could soon be coming to the historic Cole neighborhood.

The area, is described as a “Food Desert” because of the lack of grocery stores.

Plans are now on the drawing board to build a full service grocery store there, and neighbors say it's about time.

If approved, it would be built near Lawrence and Marion. The nearest large grocery store is a few miles away.

Cole Resident Frances Perez said, “...We’ve been advocating for a grocery store in this neighborhood for many many decades...”.

Councilman Albus Brooks says the development is a game changer. It will also include 100 jobs and 200 apartment units, 20 of which will be reserved for low income families.

Brooks says with the new grocery store that will take food stamps and hire 100 people locally and he’s excited.

Brooks added, “There hasn’t been a lot of things for the community, a lot of services for the community... and now we see that the community has been asking for 20 , 30 years.”

The plans still need to final approval. The developer still has to apply for a number of permits. That vote will take place on March 11.

Construction could take up to two years.