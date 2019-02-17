Colorado to join states in proposed lawsuit over Trump emergency wall declaration

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Frigid cold, icy roads

Posted 10:06 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, February 17, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC on February 15, 2019. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

DENVER — Colorado will likely join other states in a lawsuit against President Trump over his emergency declaration to build a wall on the border with Mexico, the state attorney General’s office says.

A spokesperson for A.G. Phil Weiser said late Sunday that the state will join the suit, which was first proposed Friday by California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Weiser “concluded Colorado would be hurt by this action, with funds being shifted from being spent on military installments in our state,” the spokesperson said.

Trump declared the national emergency on Friday to use money from the Pentagon and federal counterdrug programs to meet his campaign promise of completing the wall, without needing congressional approval for funds.

Some of those challenging the declaration, including California A.G. Becerra, question if there truly is a border emergency.

