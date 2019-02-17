Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Frigid cold, icy roads

Avalanche kills 2 backcountry skiers near Crested Butte

Posted 6:22 pm, February 17, 2019

ASPEN, Colo. — Police say two men died in a backcountry avalanche in the East Brush Creek area near Crested Butte this weekend.

The Mt. Crested Butte Police Department tells the Aspen Times that 27-year-old Owen Green, of Aspen, and 37-year-old Michael Goerne, of Carbondale, were reported missing Saturday night.

A police statement says tracks were discovered leading into a fresh avalanche field, but no tracks were found exiting the slide area. Police say the conditions were too dangerous to conduct a recovery operation that night.

On Sunday, a team of six Crested Butte Search and Rescue members found the men’s bodies.

Friends say Green and Goerne had been training for the Grand Traverse, a 40-mile backcountry ski race across the Elk Mountains. The two men were partners in the race from Crested Butte to Aspen next month.

