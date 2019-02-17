4 Colorado State Patrol troopers hit on roads over 4 days across state

DENVER — Four Colorado State Patrol troopers were involved in accidents on four consecutive days across the state.

The fourth accident happened about 2 p.m. Sunday when a trooper from Weld County was investigating a crash on Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border.

The trooper was outside when another vehicle drove by, slid off the highway and hit the Colorado State Patrol vehicle.

One person was taken to a hospital from the second crash, but the trooper was not injured.

Before Sunday’s crash, Colorado State Patrol chief Col. Matthew Packard took to social media to urge drivers to “move over” because “lives depend on this folks” after three trooper-involved accidents over a three-day period.

In less than 24 hours, we have had 3 State Troopers hit while doing their job. 3!! Thankfully all will be okay. Please, drive responsibly and #MoveOver Lives depend on this folks!! pic.twitter.com/kaCWPFv6X7 — Colonel Matthew Packard (@ColPackard) February 16, 2019

The first crash happened Thursday on Highway 550 in La Plata County north of Durango. A trooper’s vehicle was hit, but there were no reported injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.

On Friday afternoon, a trooper was outside his vehicle investigating a crash near Wadsworth Boulevard and Highway 285 in Lakewood.

The trooper was hit by another vehicle and taken to a hospital. He was later released and is recovering at home.

On Saturday morning, a trooper’s vehicle was hit on Interstate 70 near mile marker 65 in Garfield County. The trooper, who was helping a driver in a stuck vehicle in the middle of the interstate, was not injured.