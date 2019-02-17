21-year-old killed in southern Colorado crash

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A 21-year-old man has died after losing control of his vehicle on a southern Colorado highway, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on Highway 350 northeast of Trinidad.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, 21-year-old Dylan O’Connor from Model was headed east when his pickup went off the right side of the road.

Officials say O’Connor tried to return to the road but the truck rotated counter-clockwise, crossed the highway and overturned.

The truck then went down an embankment and came to rest on its roof.

The Colorado State Patrol said O’Connor was wearing a seat belt but died at the crash location.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug use contributed.