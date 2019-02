THORNTON, Colo. — A young teenager is missing from the Thornton area, according to police.

Dallas Dickerson, 13, went missing Friday from the area of 388 E. 88th Ave.

Dickerson is described as 5-feet-10 and 205 pounds. Police did not elaborate on possible circumstances regarding his disappearance and there is no information about what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Any information about Dickerson should be reported to police at 720-977-5150.