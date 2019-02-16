WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family and fellow service members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- It's a very special day for a Colorado war hero. Sergeant Lyle Jackson celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

The crowd at the Northglenn Elks Lodge is marked the occasion with old pictures, flags and cake and even a proclamation from the city of Northglenn.

Local soldiers, like Sergeant first class Danny Gonzales, came to show their appreciation for Jackson's service.

"I just want to tell you thank you for your service I definitely appreciate it you've paved the way for us young soldiers," Gonzales told Jackson.

Jackson served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from 1941 to 1945 - spending time in Morocco, Italy and North Africa where he worked on missile technology.

And he still feels strongly about those who protect our country.

"These people are so beautiful and I just want to see them keep improving and protecting our country the way it is today," he said.