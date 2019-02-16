× Weekend forecast includes snow, colder temperatures and plenty of wind

A strong cold front will move through Colorado on Saturday, bringing heavy mountain snow, cooler temperatures and strong wind. Snow totals in the high country will range from 2-5″ through the day today as wind chills stay well below zero. Meanwhile in Denver and the Front Range, expect increasing clouds through the day with highs only in the mid-40s. As the cold front moves through, wind gusts will increase up to 30 to 40 miles per hour. A few flurries can’t be ruled out through the afternoon and evening hours, but no accumulation is expected.

Sunday will start off quiet and sunny with temperatures warming to about freezing for a daytime high. Clouds will gradually increase as our next wave of weather moves in Sunday night. Snow will be possible during the evening and overnight hours, continuing through the start of the Monday morning drive. Right now, totals remain on the lower end with 1-3″ possible in the Denver metro. This will still impact the Monday morning drive, as temperatures drop into the single digits to start off the work week.

Scattered snow showers will continue Monday evening into Tuesday morning, clearing by the afternoon hours. Minor accumulation is expected, but the cold temperatures will continue. Highs on Tuesday will only make it into the low 20s with breezy and cloudy conditions.

We’ll start to dry out by Wednesday as the sunshine returns. It will take a while for our temperatures to rebound, with highs only making it into the low 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the 40s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.