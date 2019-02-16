× 30 vehicle crash closes Pena approaching DIA

DENVER — A crash involving 30 vehicles closed Pena Boulevard at 56th Avenue while approaching Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries, Denver police said.

Airport officials first tweeted about the crash around 4 p.m. and said that Pena is closed between 40th and 56th avenues while approaching the airport.

Commuters headed to the airport can use Green Valley Ranch Boulevard to Tower Road to get back onto Pena Boulevard as an alternative route.