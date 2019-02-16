‘I had no other choice:’ Weightlifter lifts 2-ton SUV to help rescue man trapped after rollover crash in Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A Michigan weightlifter is being hailed as a real life super hero, after his quick actions helped save a man pinned under a rolled over vehicle.

Ryan Belcher, 29, works out and trains at the gym 5 days a week. He credits that training for giving him extra strength on a day he needed it the most.

“I just lifted and started pushing the vehicle as hard as I could,” Belcher said.

Belcher isn’t your normal power lifter.

“What’s weird is it’s easier for me to not know the weight,” he said.

But on Thursday afternoon, he lifted a Jeep that’s around 2 tons, the Daily Mail reported. Much heavier than the usual 950 pounds he has squatted and the 800 pounds he has dead lifted or the 500 pounds he’s bench-pressed.

“I just hear a big smash and, as I look out, a crowd of people are coming and this vehicle is flipped upside down and my first instinct was to just take off out there,” he said.

A crumbled Jeep lay on its roof and just a few feet away a car with front end damage.

“As I approached the one vehicle in the middle of the lane, she was awfully bloody and I made sure she was okay and she responded with yes I’m okay,'” Belcher said.

Belcher’s attention then turned to the man trapped under the Jeep, begging for help.

“Half of his torso was outside of the vehicle and the other half was still underneath in the vehicle. I had no other choice. It was either save a man or not believe in myself. So I just reached in did what I had to do,” Belcher said.

He says what happened next can only be described as, “Okay, this is where I need to be. This is all the power I’ve used, all the training I’ve been through, this is the time where it’s really going to pay off in a good way to help somebody,” he said.

The two drivers involved in the crash suffered serious injuries, but no fatalities were reported. If Ryan didn’t take action who knows what would have happened.

One thing is for sure, superhero’s are among us disguised as everyday people.

“I like being called the Hulk, my son’s favorite is the Hulk and he always says my daddy is the Hulk. To say I’m a hero, I don’t know. I’m glad to have been there and I was put there for a reason,” he said.

Belcher says he’s grateful he didn’t freeze when lives where at jeopardy, and for being in the right place at the right time.