Fort Collins man celebrating 100th birthday says sports has kept him young

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Max Stein has accomplished in the last century. He's a Navy veteran who served in World War II.

He also wrote two books and taught math at Colorado State for thirty years. Before his teaching days, he was a three sport athlete and even had a brief stint in coaching.

"You see I comb my hair. If I had stayed in coaching, I'm sure I'd be as bald as Steve."

Steve is Max's son-in-law, who says he's never seen Max miss a local sporting event.

"I've been out here since 1955," says Max. "And I've seen the Rockies start up here and the Nuggets. If one of the local teams is on, I'm usually watching."

On Sunday, Max will celebrate his 100th birthday. Some sports fans may feel like rooting for their teams takes years off their lives, but he says sports have kept him young.

"It's contributed to my longevity."

Other than sports, he says the key to living a long life is simple.

"My secret to old age is to keep breathing," and of course, "don't take life too serious."

