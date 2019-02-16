Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas injured in rollover crash

DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday in the 1200 block of Auraria Parkway.

Thomas was driving the vehicle about 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street when he lost control of the vehicle, according to Denver police. It rolled and came to a stop in the grassy median near Speer Boulevard.

Thomas had two passengers, a man and a woman. All three were transported to a hospital, police said.

Thomas and the other man suffered minor injuries and were expected to be treated and released. The female passenger sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The Broncos traded Thomas to the Houston Texans last year. The Texans released him earlier this week.