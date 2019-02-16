Denver’s Little Saigon to achieve beautification amid safety projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver’s Asian-American community is celebrating the planning progress to overhaul the Little Saigon business district along South Federal Boulevard between Alameda and Mississippi Avenues.

The effort aims to create a more defined cultural neighborhood while enhancing safety on the boulevard and sidewalks. Advocates hope improvements to the community will create an Asian-inspired tourist hotspot in the Mile High City.

“After the Vietnam War in 1975, thousands and thousands of Vietnamese fled the country and that’s including me,” said Rev. Joseph Dang.

Rev. Dang is Denver’s Vietnamese-American Community liaison. He is focusing on the work ahead for Little Saigon. As CDOT prepares to create safety improvements along Federal with a mile-long median, The City and County of Denver is crafting green infrastructure. WalkDenver is working to widen sidewalks, Dang said. There’s also the important beatification factor to consider.

“Maybe [we’ll have] a big sign saying, ‘Welcome to Little Saigon business district’ with the bamboo and [a] flag.”

Dang is looking forward to more artwork in Little Saigon to create a more appealing environment for residents and tourists.

“We want to make this as a very special place for Denver, Colorado,” he said.

That special place will be crafted by the community. Feedback is being sought. More information about the community and online conversations about the improvements can be found on their Facebook page.

This year, Denver will study transit alternatives for the area to make transportation more convenient. An exact timetable on all improvements has not yet been determined.