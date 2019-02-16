× Commerce City police investigate apparent homicide

COMMERCE CITY — Commerce City police were investigating an apparent homicide Saturday morning in the 7100 block of Locust Street.

Police found an adult male in the street about 6 a.m. Saturday, said Commerce City police Commander Dennis Flynn. It was unclear how the man died, Flynn said. There was no suspect information, and officers were canvassing the area for possible witnesses.

