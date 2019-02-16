× Billy Joel endorses Canon City for small business makeover reality show

CANON CITY, Colo. — Billy Joel has endorsed a Colorado city to be featured on a Hulu show called “Small Business Revolution.”

The “Piano Man” tweeted his endorsement for the city, which is located about 40 miles west of Pueblo, on Saturday morning.

“I endorse Canon City, Colorado in the @hulu TV show @smbizrevolution competition. They are currently in second place. My friend and former guitarist is a long time resident of this city,” Joel tweeted asking everyone to vote for the city between now and Tuesday.

The winning city gets a $500,000 revitalization grant and will host celebrity experts who will help improve struggling small businesses.

Canon City is up against small towns in Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and North Carolina.

The final city will be chosen through an online poll that runs through Tuesday.

Joel will take the stage at Coors Field in Denver on Aug. 8.