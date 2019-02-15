You can have a ski resort of your very own for $1.45M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. — The 18 acre Sharktooth Ski Area near Greeley has been listed for $1.45 million.

Nearly 30 years ago a family of four paid a whopping $28 to ski for the day. Sharktooth has been referred to by those who dared the 150 ft. vertical drop as the worlds smallest ski resort.

Sharktooth Ski Area operated from 1971 to 1986. The 4750 ft. summit has a vertical drop of 150ft.

Nestled in the hills southeast of Windsor and to the west is a sloping lot looking at the Poudre River Valley and Longs Peak.

