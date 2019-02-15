× Woman attacked at Denver light rail station hopes to find stranger who helped

DENVER — Chapelle Brown, a mother of two, says she won’t rest until she finds the man who helped her survive a horrific attack during the last week of January.

Chapelle was leaving the RTD train station at Yale and I-25 when a man attacked her with a sharp instrument.

Police arrested 58-year-old James Galloway at a nearby station.

Brown says a man described as being a clean shaven white male wearing yellow and black gloves stepped in help her. He handed her a glove to place on her head wound.

She hasn’t seen him since.

“Thanking someone for saving your life, it just seems so small in the grand scheme of what they’ve done,” Brown said.

But she wants the opportunity to do so.

Brown is being cared for by doctors at Swedish Medical Center. She tearfully told FOX31 they have made all the difference in her recovery from a head wound and fractured finger, “to take care of me when I’m too busy taking care of other people, it’s just like a relief”.

Dr. Benson Pulikkottil explained, “It’s reliving a trauma, it’s undergoing all the memories of an event. So my job is to develop a relationship with this person that is more than just me operating.”

Swedish Medical Center Physical Therapist Chris Luscia said Brown is courageous and strong. “This is not going to be easy, it’s going to be uncomfortable but she’s willing to do it.”

A GoFundMe page is set up to help Brown cover medical expenses since she must take time off of work to recover.