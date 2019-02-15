× White Fence Farm could become apartments

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — White Fence Farm, the famed restaurant and farm in Lakewood that shut down late last year, could become a big apartment complex.

Crescent Communities is now working on plans to turn the farm’s property in a 260-unit, multi-story complex, called Novel White Fence Farm.

Crescent didn’t give FOX31 specific details for the plans but has said it wants the apartment complex to improve the neighborhood and plans to keep the farm’s barn.

However, many people who live nearby are skeptical.

“Traffic is going to be horrendous,” said Bill Francis, who lives in the community just to the north of the farm.

Francis and many other neighbors told FOX31 they’re concerned the extra cars will make turning onto Jewell Avenue harder and could send visitors parking on their streets, that are already narrow.

“They got to do something because this neighborhood is elderly and they got to be watching,” Francis said.

If all goes as planned, construction on the apartments could start later this year and take up to two years to complete.