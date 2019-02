Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A state trooper was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday evening.

He had moderate injuries and is expected to be released from the hospital tonight, Colorado State Patrol said. His injuries were initially reported to be serious by CSP.

The trooper was outside his patrol car investigating a crash at Wadsworth Blvd. and U.S. 285.

CSP says to expect delays in the area.