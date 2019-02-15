RTD fires train operator in derailment that ejected passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A train operator has been fired following a derailment last month that ejected one passenger and seriously injured others.

Witnesses at the scene said the woman who was ejected had her leg severed.

The Regional Transportation District determined speed approaching a curve appears to be the primary cause of the Jan. 28 accident and the the operator was not following safety protocol.

The R-Line train derailed in Aurora near South Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue during a morning snowstorm.

RTD said in a statement that it has an extensive training process, adding "light rail operators are trained to slow their trains when approaching sharp turns on the track."

“This is an extremely rare situation that we have never experienced in RTD’s nearly 25 years of light rail operation," said RTD General Manager and CEO David Genova.

RTD and Aurora Police are continuing to investigate the derailment.