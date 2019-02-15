Possible motive for murder of Kelsey Berreth revealed in lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New court documents alleging Kelsey Berreth's fiance Patrick Frazee had the motive to commit her murder were filed Friday by Berreth's parents Cheryl and Darryl Berreth in the wrongful death lawsuit against Frazee.

Kelsey, a mother from Woodland Park, went missing right after Thanksgiving. She was last seen at shopping at a grocery store. In December, police arrested her fiance Patrick Frazee charging him with murder. Berreth's body has yet to be found.

According to the lawsuit filed in the US District Court of Colorado, Frazee lied when he said he and Berreth had agreed to a 50/50 shared custody of their child who is referred to as KB in the documents.

Frazee also claimed that Berreth was not the child's primary caregiver and that Kelsey "had issues" that would warrant the full custody of KB.

The documents also state that "Frazee had the motive to hill Kelsey in that he wanted full custody of KB or Kelsey to leave KB with him and Kelsey would not agree."

Berreth's parents state that Frazee had the opportunity to kill their daughter because he had her keys and her gun.