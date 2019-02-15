× Morning fog gives way to sunshine today and mild 50s; Colder storm arrives on Saturday

DENVER — Mountain snow will taper-off this morning then we’ll get a distinct break with sunshine.

Storm number three arrives overnight into Saturday morning with another 3-6 inches of snow (see forecast map below). This is a colder storm as well with temps turning colder.

Light snow or freezing fog is possible in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Friday morning then turning partly cloudy and dry. Highs on Friday will surge into the 50s with breezy conditions.

Light snow is possible again on Saturday across the Front Range. It will be colder highs in the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions.

On Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers and highs in the 30s.

Important: 1-3 inches of snow arrives for the Monday morning rush hour across Denver and the Front Range. Next week also will be colder with highs in the 20s and single digit overnight lows.

Lingering snow showers continue on Tuesday.

