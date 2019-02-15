× Kentucky fisherman catches massive goldfish that weighs at least 20 pounds

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky man got a big surprise last weekend when he reeled in a giant fish that looks a lot like a goldfish.

Using a piece of biscuit, Hunter Anderson reeled in what is believed to be a 20 pound Koi fish, or goldfish, WKRN reports.

“There’s no faking that kind of fish,” he told WKYT. “It was crazy.”

“This fish was different. It was one of the hardest fighting fish I’ve ever fought. It never ever wanted to give up,” Anderson told Fox News. “I’m lucky I got it in. But I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it.”

His sister shared the photo of the unbelievable catch on social media and he quickly went viral.

“What you are witnessing is NOT national geographic! It is not a stolen image or edited photo! This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be…. that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!! …I swear, I thought you were dead bubbles!!! lol lol. Caught in danville ky y’all!! Oh my gosh don’t flush your pets!” she wrote.

Anderson said that the fish made him really happy so he released it back into the water so someone else can experience the same joy he did.