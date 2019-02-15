× Judge declares second mistrial in death of trooper Cody Donahue

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A judge declared a mistrial Friday for a commercial truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Colorado State Patrol trooper in November 2016.

This is the second trial that has ended in a mistrial in the death of Colorado State Patrol trooper Cody Donahue. The trial started on Tuesday.

No further details on the mistrial were immediately available.

Investigators said Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving northbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock in the far right lane when he hit and killed Donahue.

Donahue was standing in the shoulder filling out a report for a crash he was assisting another trooper with when he was struck.