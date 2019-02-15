Insurance company slow to respond after car slammed into home: Problem Solvers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. —More than two months after a suspected drunken driver plowed into her Edgewater home, Tammy Sanchez is still waiting for repairs to begin.

Friday afternoon, the FOX31 Problem Solvers found a tarp and plywood covering a gaping hole into her bedroom.

On Dec. 9, police say 25-year-old Kyle Keegan was drunk when he slammed into the home, missing Sanchez by inches.

"I lost everything in that room," says Sanchez. "So that was kind of hard, and now having to deal with all of this is hard."

Sanchez's insurance company, The Hartford, has been slow to respond to her claim.

"We were told it would take maybe 2 to 3 weeks for the whole process," Sanchez said.

Following an asbestos abatement, she claims calls to the insurance company, have gone mostly ignored.

"It's been really hard, it's been like calling them, leaving a voicemail, nobody calls back, calling them," says Sanchez.

Friday afternoon, the Problem Solvers reached out to The Hartford.

A company spokesperson sent us the following statement. “Delivering superior customer service is a top priority for us, and handling claims is at the heart of what we do. We work closely with our customers when a home is damaged to respond to their needs based on the unique circumstances of the claim and to fund repairs as soon as possible. However, we take the privacy of our customers' information seriously, and, as a practice, we do not discuss specifics of individual claims.”

Shortly after we placed that call, Sanchez says The Hartford informed her she'd be getting a check in the mail for repairs next week.

"We were having a lot of trouble with The Harford, up until today when you reached out to them," she says. "Now everything is expedited, and everything should be hopefully starting next week."

Sanchez says two months later, she still feels anger toward the driver but says she hopes he gets the help he needs.

"My biggest thing, is I hope he gets help for drinking. I don't want him to do years or anything like that. I'm not that resentful, but I am angry, and I do want him to know just how much he's impacted my life."

Keegan is due back in court on March 4th. He's facing multiple felony charges for the incident.