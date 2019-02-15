× Face-to-face with a mountain lion? The equipment could help

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife say it’s a rare occurrence to run into one of the roughly 5,000 mountain lions across Colorado, but if you do, it’s best to be prepared.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers talked with one expert to get advice.

“Make yourself appear large,” said Travis Duncan with CPW. “Put your hands up in the air, if you have a jacket it’s good to kind of hold that up behind you.”

Duncan says get on a tree stump or higher ground to make yourself appear bigger.

“Never run away,” Duncan said. “If you run from a mountain lion it could activate it’s instinct to chase, to think you’re prey. So back away slowly.”

As for equipment that could come in handy, Duncan says bear spray could work or be effective.

He recommends finding anything that will create a sustained amount of loud noise, like an air horn, to scare off the mountain lion.

Duncan recommends if you have small children, keep them behind you. He says high pitched screams from children could activate the lion’s predator instincts.