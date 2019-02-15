Denver Police officer suspended for discharging gun instead of turning on flashlight

Denver — A Denver Police officer faces a 10-day suspension for accidentally firing his weapon nearly striking a suspect.

Officer Asher Rose’ partner’s camera captured the moment when he accidentally pulled the trigger of his gun while trying to turn on the firearm’s flashlight.

Officer Rose’ police disciplinary letter states he put an unarmed man “at serious risk of bodily injury or death.”

Rose was responding to a Dec. 15, 2017 call about an “intoxicated individual attempting to stop traffic on West Evans Avenue.”   The disciplinary letter says the suspect was hiding under a truck when the discharged bullet hit a rear tire just “inches away” from the suspect’s head.

Rose’s 10-day suspension without pay for careless handling of a firearm starts Feb. 25th.

