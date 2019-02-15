× California retirement home displays vintage wedding gowns for Valentine’s Day

PLEASANTON, Calif. — A California retirement community celebrated Valentine’s Day by displaying classic wedding gowns – some that are more than 100 years old.

The dresses on display at Stoneridge Creek retirement community in Pleasanton, California – which is near San Francisco – features more than 20 dresses with some that date back to 1907, according to KGO.

In addition to the dresses, each gown is accompanied by a love story with photos of the brides and grooms on their wedding dates.