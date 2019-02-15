Broncos expected to let Brandon Marshall hit free agency

Posted 7:42 am, February 15, 2019, by

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are expected to let linebacker Brandon Marshall become a free agent when the new NFL league year begins begins on March 13, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter reports that the team is not expected to exercise his option which will make him a free agent.

Marshall has been with the Broncos since 2013 and made five combined tackles to help the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

The 6-foot-1, 250 pound linebacker signed a four-year extension with the team ahead of the 2016 season, but became the center of controversy when he became the third NFL player to protest police brutality and racism by taking a knee during the national anthem.

The 29-year-old would’ve made $7 million in Denver this season under his current contract.

He only played 11 of the 16 games with seven starts for the Broncos last season.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.