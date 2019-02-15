Broncos expected to let Brandon Marshall hit free agency

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are expected to let linebacker Brandon Marshall become a free agent when the new NFL league year begins begins on March 13, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter reports that the team is not expected to exercise his option which will make him a free agent.

Broncos have notified LB Brandon Marshall that they are most likely not going to exercise his option and he will be a free agent on March 13, per source. One more LB to the free-agent mix. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2019

Marshall has been with the Broncos since 2013 and made five combined tackles to help the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

The 6-foot-1, 250 pound linebacker signed a four-year extension with the team ahead of the 2016 season, but became the center of controversy when he became the third NFL player to protest police brutality and racism by taking a knee during the national anthem.

The 29-year-old would’ve made $7 million in Denver this season under his current contract.

He only played 11 of the 16 games with seven starts for the Broncos last season.