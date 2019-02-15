× Avalanches cause traffic problems in southern Colorado

DENVER — Road crews in parts of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming worked Friday to clear avalanches that had closed mountain highways and to mitigate potential avalanche threats.

In south-central Colorado, U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass in the southern was closed Friday morning for avalanche control. An avalanche had closed the pass earlier Friday before being cleared.

In southwest Colorado, several mountain passes along U.S. 550 as well as Lizard Head Pass on Colorado 145 were closed Friday morning for avalanche control.

In western Montana, where avalanche warnings were posted, Interstate 90 westbound lanes near the Idaho border were reopened after being closed Thursday by avalanches.

In northwest Wyoming, Teton Pass west of Jackson was closed for avalanche control and U.S. 89 southwest of Jackson was closed because of an avalanche.