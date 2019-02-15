Forecast: A cold and snowy outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hope you got a chance to enjoy today's mild day because the temperatures are heading down from here. The transition starts on Saturday as temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s which will be about a 10 degree drop from today. There could also be a few snow showers late in the day especially south of the city.

We are expecting even colder temperatures in the 30s to arrive on Sunday along with more light snow late in the day.

The coldest days with the best chance for snow will be on Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days look to struggle in the low to mid 20s. And, snow will be in & out both days with accumulation of an inch or slightly more each day.

We will spend the rest of the work week in the chilly 30s with another chance for snow showers on Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.