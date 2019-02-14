‘The Rose Lady’ continues Valentine’s Day tradition without Colfax staple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The daughters of 'The Rose Lady' continued her Valentine's Day tradition on Thursday sprinkling petals across the sidewalks along Colfax and swapping stories with customers in the wake of her passing.

Deborah Rosen owned 'The Rose Lady' on Colfax for decades -- growing the business from street sales to a brick-and-mortar shop.

"I used to tease her and say you need to own the whole block. And now they do," said employee Susy Christian. "Everyone knows her, the whole block. They have been here, I believe, 35 years."

Rosen was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and passed away in November. Her daughters said for some customers, Valentine's Day was the first they learned of Rosen's death.

"People really loved our mom so people have started crying and expressed their condolences and tell stories about the way she touched their lives," said Holly Guay.

Her daughter Daniele Riopelle said she sees her mom's spirit everywhere in the store.

"She was over-the-top and a very colorful and bright person so definitely when I come in here, it’s all her everywhere," said Riopelle.

Guay said they're proud of the business their mom grew from the ground up. It continues to thrive, even in her passing.

"They were more than just customers, they were friends. So she really wanted to build the business through relationships," said Guay.

"We are just trying to make her proud," said Christian.