Teachers union, Denver Public Schools reach agreement to end strike

DENVER -- Denver teachers and the Denver Public Schools district reached an agreement early Thursday morning that will put an end to the strike that has put teachers on the picket lines since Monday.

Prior to the strike and this compromise, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and DPS went through 15 months of negotiations as teachers fought for higher salaries and better overall funding for schools.

This was a big talking point! The lanes @DenverTeachers wanted. Here’s their latest proposal to @DPSNewsNow Head union negotiator said if you accept it, “please accept it” everyone laughed @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/vfv564rCfP — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) February 14, 2019

The strike affected about 71,000 students in the school district with some students reporting dysfunction in schools.

“This agreement is a win, plain and simple: for our students; for our educators; and for our communities,” Denver Classroom Teachers Association President Henry Roman, an elementary school teacher, said in a statement. "No longer will our students see their education disrupted because their teachers cannot afford to stay in their classrooms."

The agreement between the two sides came after more than 19 hours of negotiations that started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and lasted until around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Parents who have been forced to keep their students home in order to provide care will likely be able to return to a normal routine as exact details are announced.

Early Childhood Education classes have been put on hold during the strike.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.