× Teachers union, Denver Public Schools negotiate all night in hopes to end teachers strike

DENVER — Negotiations between Denver Public Schools and the teachers’ union lasted all night into early Thursday morning as the two sides try to reach an agreement to end the strike that has been happening since Monday.

The meetings between the two sides started at the Denver Central Library at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and were still going as of 5 a.m. on Thursday morning as both the district and the teachers union were meeting separately.

As of 5 a.m., DPS schools will remain open on Thursday as the strike enters day four and Early Childhood Education classes remain on hold.

It is unclear if teachers plan to picket on Thursday morning.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll be providing live updates all morning on the FOX31 Morning News and Channel 2 Daybreak.