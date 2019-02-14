State won’t oppose Moses-El’s $1.9 million exoneration claim

Clarence Moses-EL

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will not fight a claim for $1.9 million in compensation filed by a man who spent 28 years in prison for a rape conviction that was later overturned.

Weiser announced his decision Thursday.

Clarence Moses-El is seeking the compensation under Colorado’s Exoneration Act. The law provides $70,000 for each year a person is wrongfully held.

Colorado’s previous attorney general, Cynthia Coffman, argued that Moses-El’s case did not meet the requirements of the law.

But she asked a court not to rule until Weiser took office in January and could review the issue.

Moses-El was freed in 2015 after a judge overturned his 1988 conviction on rape and assault charges. Prosecutors retried the case but a jury found Moses-El not guilty in 2016.

