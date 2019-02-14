Proposal to temporarily take away guns has Colorado Republicans threatening to recall Democrats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Gun legislation is back at the Colorado General Assembly.

On Thursday, Democrats revealed -- for the second year in a row -- the Deputy Zackari Parrish Violence Prevention Act.

"I'm not doing this for Alex and my family. I am doing this for yours," said Rep. Tom Sullivan (D-Arapahoe) at a Thursday press conference. Sullivan lost his son Alex in the Aurora theater shooting.

The legislation -- which would allow a judge to temporarily take away someone's guns -- is named after Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish, who was killed on New Year's Eve in 2017.

Parrish was killed by a man police had deemed a threat to law enforcement for years.

"This bill is about people who have an extreme risk," said Sheriff Tony Spurlock, Parrish's boss, who supports the bill.

Under the proposal, any family member, household member or law enforcement officer could go before a judge and ask for an extreme risk protection order. A judge could then immediately order a person's guns taken away if a person is deemed a threat.

Within 14 days, a formal hearing must take place where the gun owner could request their guns back. Legal representation would be provided by the state.

If a judge still deems an individual a risk, their guns could be taken away for up to 364 days.

Last year, Democrats tried to pass a similar bill. It failed in the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats now control that chamber, which is why the bill has a strong chance to become law.

The previous bill would only have allowed guns to be taken away for six months. Rep. Alec Garnett (D-Denver) explained why this year's bill says a longer ban could be issued.

"It came from working with the sheriffs and police chiefs who essentially came forward and said, 'Six months is not enough time,'" said Rep. Garnett.

Republicans and gun rights groups are livid.

"They figured out a way to make this bill worse than last year's bill," said Rep. Patrick Neville, the Republican House Minority Leader.

Neville even suggested lawmakers could be recalled if they pass the legislation.

"Their actions do have consequences," Neville said.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners promised a fight at the Capitol.

"Colorado gun owners loudly oppose so-called 'red-flag' schemes because they are a gross violation of due process protections," said Dudley Brown, the executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners.

No Republican lawmakers showed up to support the legislation at the State Capitol. Rep. Sullivan delivered a powerful response to that criticism below: