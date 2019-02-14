Storm system moves into Colorado; heavy snow expected for mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We have a very active and unsettled weather pattern moving into Colorado. We are expecting another round of heavy mountain snow to begin Thursday night. Travel in and out of the mountains will be difficult through at least Friday afternoon.

In metro Denver, we are expecting some snow showers to develop during the evening hours. It may come with some patchy freezing drizzle. Accumulation looks to be little to none across the city. However, some snow could linger for the early part of the Friday morning drive. So, watch out for slick spots mainly on bridges and overpasses. We will get the sunshine to return quickly on Friday, allowing temperatures to reach the 50s again.

Starting on Saturday, we will have in-and-out snow showers just about each day through the end of next week. The best day for accumulation would be in the Monday-to-Tuesday period. We are not looking at deep totals, but a few inches are possible. We are watching closely for any impact to morning and evening commutes.

We will also be in an extended period of cold starting Sunday, with highs through the end of next week in the 20s and 30s. Additionally, overnight lows will be in the single digits several mornings next week.

