One seriously injured in hit-and-run in southeast Denver

DENVER — One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles in southeast Denver Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m., the Denver Police Department said it was investigating the crash, which occurred near East Mississippi Avenue and South Valentia Street.

Police say the driver who caused the crash abandoned their vehicle and ran away from the scene.

The person in the other vehicle was seriously injured. DPD did not elaborate on that driver’s injuries.

A police spokesperson could not confirm whether the suspect was in custody.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.