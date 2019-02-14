× One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a massive apartment complex went up in flames in Lakewood early Thursday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The two-alarm fire happened near West 2nd Place and Wright Street. which is near Union Boulevard and 6th Avenue. It caused nearly $400,000 in damages, officials said.

At least nine people were displaced because of the fire.

There is no word on the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

