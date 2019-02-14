Nickelodeon announces return of ‘All That,’ ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’

NEW YORK — Television network Nickelodeon has announced the return of two shows that were popular during the 1990s and early 2000s, according to FOX5 DC. Both “All That” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” are getting a reboot.

Variety reports that “All That” will be produced by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. He got his TV start on “All That” in 1994.

“It means everything to me,” Thompson told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

Thompson told Variety that he will not be leaving his position at “SNL.”

FOX5 reports that “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” will air as a miniseries in October 2019.

“All That” ran from 1994 until 2005. “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” aired from 1990 to 1996 and then again from 1999 to 2000.