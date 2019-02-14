× New poll shows President Trump overwhelmingly has the support of Colorado Republicans

DENVER — A new poll from Magellan Strategies shows President Donald Trump is enjoying strong approval ratings among Colorado Republicans.

According to the poll, which was conducted within the last two weeks and has a margin of error of 3.9 percent, 90 percent of Colorado Republicans approve of the President.

Conservatives polled report immigration as the number one issue and most blame out of state transplants for the recent Democratic wave that swept Colorado politics.

Only 17 percent would like to see another Republican as the GOP nominee in 2020.

The poll perhaps sheds light on Sen. Cory Gardner’s desire to strongly support President Trump. President Trump recently tweeted out his support for Gardner who is up for reelection in 2020.

Thank you to Senator Rob Portman and Senator Cory Gardner for the early and warm endorsement. We will ALL WIN in 2020 together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

The poll does not necessarily suggest good news for Republicans going into 2020.

The same polling firm reported in November how Colorado’s Unaffiliated Voters, the largest demographic in Colorado, soundly rejected the President’s governing style.