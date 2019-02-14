Human bones found at Aurora construction site may be 1,000 years old

AURORA, Colo. -- The Aurora Police Department said Thursday that human bones found at a construction site Wednesday could date back 1,000 years.

APD's Major Crimes Homicide Unit, the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office and the State of Colorado Archaeologist said the bones are "most likely over one hundred, if not one thousand, years old."

Authorities believe the bones belonged to a man of Native American descent.

A construction crew found the bones while excavating in the area of East Smoky Hill Parkway and South Powhaton Road.

The state archaeologist has assumed responsibility of the bones and the site, and will continue to examine the remains.

APD thanked Necrosearch for its assistance in the investigation.

