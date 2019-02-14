Help homeless pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that last year alone the Dumb Friends League served more than $37,000 animals through adoption, intake and spay and neuter programs? That number is incredible considering they turn no animal away and rely solely upon support from the community. Help transform the lives of homeless pets and horses by becoming a monthly donor. Your generous gift to the Dumb Friends League helps provide shelter, medical care, behavior training, foster care and more to vulnerable pets and horses who need it most. Visit DDFL.org to learn more and schedule your monthly gift today.