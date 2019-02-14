Fort Collins man who suffocated mountain lion after being attacked identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The man who suffocated a mountain lion after being attacked while running in Larimer County was identified Thursday and was set to speak for the first time since the incident.

Travis Kauffman, 31, of Fort Collins was attacked by the juvenile mountain lion at Horsetooth Mountain Park on Feb. 4.

He was able to break free and suffocated the animal, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Kauffman had to get more than 20 facial and wrist stitches. He did not suffer any broken bones or tendon damage, but he has continued swelling that creates limited motion.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Kauffman had biked the route previously but it was his first time running the trail.

Kauffman was set to speak at a news conference later Thursday afternoon.