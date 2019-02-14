Dog bound with duct tape found in freezing Missouri ditch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of a dog after the pet was discovered dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies found the dog while on patrol Saturday.

The dog was cold, malnourished and possibly suffering from a concussion. The dog was found in 30-degree weather. Deputies say temperatures had dipped into the teens the night before.

The dog, whom deputies have nicknamed “Jimmy,” is being treated at an animal hospital. They say he is doing much better.