Couple speaks about helping man who killed mountain lion: ‘He was just covered in blood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- After a northern Colorado man killed a mountain lion following an attack, a local couple helped him get to a hospital. On Thursday, the couple spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 in an exclusive interview.

Travis Kauffman, 31, of Fort Collins was attacked by the juvenile mountain lion at Horsetooth Mountain Park on Feb. 4 while on a 12-mile trail run.

Noah and Rachel Wiarda were on the trail when they encountered Kauffman.

"He was just covered in blood," said Rachel. Noah said he could see gashes on Kauffman's face.

The three went back to the parking lot. The couple said Kauffman ran back.

"We were trying to keep up with him," said Rachel.

Once they got to their vehicles, Rachel drove Kauffman to the hospital while Noah followed in Kauffman's vehicle. Kauffman said Rachel helped keep him calm.

"He kept thanking us for taking him, and he expressed a lot of remorse even," said Rachel.

"You could tell he had a deep sadness not being able to get out of that situation any other way," said Noah.

The couple said they did the same thing anyone else would do in the same situation.

"We feel grateful for an opportunity to help and, frankly, witness a miracle," said Rachel.