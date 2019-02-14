Chris Parente broke the monitor on live TV and everyone at the station is making fun of him

DENVER — Chris Parente broke a monitor on the set during the Everyday show on Thursday and now we’re all making fun of him.

It happened before he was reading a story when he stood up and the chair fell back and hit the monitor.

And then Greg Dutra did the forecast on the broken monitor.

But our bosses weren’t too happy about it.

And then Dutra took advantage of the situation by practicing his golf swing and might’ve made it worse.

We still had to do our 11 a.m. news though but we made it work.