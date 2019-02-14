Cat has been stuck on electrical pole in southwest Denver for 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As of Thursday evening, a black cat has been stuck atop an electrical pole in southwest Denver for two days.

The owners of the cat, Oliver, say he sneaked out of the home on Evans Avenue Tuesday. A short time later, they heard him meowing from atop the pole.

The owners have tried to get the cat down with catnip and food. They also tried to coax the 1-year-old cat down while atop a ladder.

According to the owners, Xcel Energy, the Denver Police Department and the Denver Fire Department have all declined to help, citing safety concerns.

For now, Oliver sits and waits.